Pershing Square Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - GG00BPFJTF46




17.08.22 02:10
Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022

