NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - GG00BJ0JVY01




17.08.22 02:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022 The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,41 € 1,40 € 0,01 € +0,71% 16.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BJ0JVY01 A113A2 1,45 € 1,08 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,34 € +0,75%  16.08.22
Stuttgart 1,41 € +0,71%  16.08.22
Berlin 1,42 € +0,71%  16.08.22
  = Realtime
