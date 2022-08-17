Erweiterte Funktionen
Jardine Matheson - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - BMG507361001
17.08.22 02:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022 The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,61 $
|51,43 $
|-1,82 $
|-3,54%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG507361001
|869042
|62,34 $
|49,61 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,68 €
|+0,04%
|16.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|49,42 €
|+0,20%
|16.08.22
|Berlin
|49,80 €
|+0,20%
|16.08.22
|Stuttgart
|49,22 €
|+0,12%
|16.08.22
|München
|49,46 €
|0,00%
|16.08.22
|Frankfurt
|49,46 €
|-0,40%
|16.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|49,61 $
|-3,54%
|15.08.22
