Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022 The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022