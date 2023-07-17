Erweiterte Funktionen
Johnson Electric Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.07.2023 - BMG5150J1577
16.07.23 21:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2023 The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,25 €
|1,28 €
|-0,03 €
|-2,34%
|14.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5150J1577
|A117XL
|1,38 €
|0,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,28 $
|+5,70%
|03.07.23
|München
|1,32 €
|0,00%
|14.07.23
|Frankfurt
|1,30 €
|-2,26%
|14.07.23
|Stuttgart
|1,25 €
|-2,34%
|14.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
