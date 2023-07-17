Erweiterte Funktionen



Johnson Electric Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.07.2023 - BMG5150J1577




16.07.23 21:46
Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2023 The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,25 € 1,28 € -0,03 € -2,34% 14.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG5150J1577 A117XL 1,38 € 0,93 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,28 $ +5,70%  03.07.23
München 1,32 € 0,00%  14.07.23
Frankfurt 1,30 € -2,26%  14.07.23
Stuttgart 1,25 € -2,34%  14.07.23
