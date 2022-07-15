Erweiterte Funktionen
Alphabet A - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.07.2022 - US02079K3059
15.07.22 00:03
Das Instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022 The instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2.207,35 $
|2.227,07 $
|-19,72 $
|-0,89%
|15.07./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US02079K3059
|A14Y6F
|3.029 $
|2.038 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2.201,5 €
|-0,56%
|14.07.22
|Frankfurt
|2.202 €
|-0,54%
|14.07.22
|Stuttgart
|2.214 €
|-0,58%
|14.07.22
|AMEX
|2.213,52 $
|-0,67%
|14.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|2.202,5 €
|-0,74%
|14.07.22
|Nasdaq
|2.207,35 $
|-0,89%
|14.07.22
|NYSE
|2.207,15 $
|-0,93%
|14.07.22
|Hamburg
|2.209 €
|-1,27%
|14.07.22
|München
|2.202 €
|-1,67%
|14.07.22
|Xetra
|2.194,5 €
|-1,83%
|14.07.22
|Berlin
|2.215 €
|-2,42%
|14.07.22
|Hannover
|2.206,5 €
|-2,99%
|14.07.22
