Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Cannabis Applications - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.07.2022 - CA37956B1013
17.07.22 21:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CA37956B1013 GLOBAL CANNABIS APPL. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.07.2022 The instrument CA37956B1013 GLOBAL CANNABIS APPL. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0311 €
|0,0364 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA37956B1013
|A2DQE6
|0,071 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
99,51
-0,01%
0,031
-14,56%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0311 €
|-14,56%
|14.07.22
|Berlin
|0,0364 €
|+10,98%
|15.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0362 $
|-0,28%
|15.07.22
|München
|0,0184 €
|-12,38%
|15.07.22
|Frankfurt
|0,02 €
|-13,42%
|15.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0236 €
|-28,48%
|13.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1517
|Global Cannabis
|14.07.22
|5651
|Fundamental Applications
|13.12.21
|529
|Epoxy vs. Fundamental App. 2.
|25.04.21
|25
|Löschung
|25.04.21
|1347
|Serum - der neue Allround-Mes.
|25.04.21