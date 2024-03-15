Erweiterte Funktionen



ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.03.2024 - SE0000767188




15.03.24 00:18
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024 The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: CEO kauft massiv eigene Aktien - IPOs in Kürze
Neuer 591% Hot Stock nach 4.947% mit KKR & Co. Inc. ($KKR)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0886 € 0,0886 € -   € 0,00% 14.03./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000767188 A2AN1Z 0,13 € 0,021 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0886 € 0,00%  14.03.24
Stuttgart 0,094 € -1,57%  14.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Milliarden-Blockbuster-Potential. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Biotech aus Schweden - Alliga. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...