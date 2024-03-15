Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024 The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024