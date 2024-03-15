Das Instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNITED OIL+GAS PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024 The instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNITED OIL+GAS PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024