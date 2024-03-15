Erweiterte Funktionen



United Oil+gas - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.03.2024 - GB00BYX0MB92




15.03.24 00:18
Das Instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNITED OIL+GAS PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024 The instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNITED OIL+GAS PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024

