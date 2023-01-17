Das Instrument 4A91 GB00BBG9VN75 AVEVA GRP LS-,03555 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2023 The instrument 4A91 GB00BBG9VN75 AVEVA GRP LS-,03555 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2023