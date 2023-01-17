Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.23 00:53
Das Instrument 4A91 GB00BBG9VN75 AVEVA GRP LS-,03555 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2023 The instrument 4A91 GB00BBG9VN75 AVEVA GRP LS-,03555 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,20 € 36,40 € 0,80 € +2,20% 16.01./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BBG9VN75 A1W0MM 37,80 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,20 € +2,20%  09.01.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 39,715 $ +7,16%  12.12.22
Frankfurt 35,00 € +0,57%  16.01.23
Hannover 35,00 € +0,57%  16.01.23
Berlin 35,00 € +0,57%  16.01.23
Stuttgart 36,00 € 0,00%  16.01.23
Düsseldorf 36,00 € -0,55%  16.01.23
