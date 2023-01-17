Das Instrument 7LV0 CA91914P6030 THE VALENS CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2023 The instrument 7LV0 CA91914P6030 THE VALENS CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2023