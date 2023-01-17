Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.23 00:53
Das Instrument 7LV0 CA91914P6030 THE VALENS CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2023 The instrument 7LV0 CA91914P6030 THE VALENS CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,7612 $ 0,7544 $ 0,0068 $ +0,90% 13.01./23:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA91914P6030 A3DAF5 3,00 $ 0,59 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,69 € +3,23%  13.01.23
NYSE 0,7612 $ +0,90%  13.01.23
Nasdaq 0,7612 $ +0,90%  13.01.23
München 0,6922 € 0,00%  16.01.23
AMEX 0,6436 $ 0,00%  29.12.22
Frankfurt 0,683 € -1,33%  16.01.23
Berlin 0,6798 € -2,86%  16.01.23
Stuttgart 0,6476 € -6,09%  16.01.23
Bitte warten...