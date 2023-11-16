Das Instrument 9AMA US00180G2057 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/2 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2023 The instrument 9AMA US00180G2057 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/2 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2023