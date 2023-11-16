Erweiterte Funktionen



AMTD IDEA Group A ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.11.2023 - US00180G2057




16.11.23 00:45
Das Instrument 9AMA US00180G2057 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/2 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2023 The instrument 9AMA US00180G2057 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/2 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,72041 $ 0,72041 $ -   $ 0,00% 15.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00180G2057 A3EA20 2,56 $ 0,59 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,66 € +6,45%  15.11.23
Düsseldorf 0,65 € +10,17%  15.11.23
Stuttgart 0,66 € +10,00%  15.11.23
Berlin 0,665 € +7,26%  15.11.23
München 0,61 € +3,39%  15.11.23
Frankfurt 0,595 € +2,59%  15.11.23
NYSE 0,72041 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 0,7248 $ 0,00%  15.11.23
AMEX 0,75 $ 0,00%  25.10.23
  = Realtime
