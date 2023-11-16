Erweiterte Funktionen
AMTD IDEA Group A ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.11.2023 - US00180G2057
16.11.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9AMA US00180G2057 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/2 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2023 The instrument 9AMA US00180G2057 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/2 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,72041 $
|0,72041 $
|- $
|0,00%
|15.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00180G2057
|A3EA20
|2,56 $
|0,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,66 €
|+6,45%
|15.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,65 €
|+10,17%
|15.11.23
|Stuttgart
|0,66 €
|+10,00%
|15.11.23
|Berlin
|0,665 €
|+7,26%
|15.11.23
|München
|0,61 €
|+3,39%
|15.11.23
|Frankfurt
|0,595 €
|+2,59%
|15.11.23
|NYSE
|0,72041 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|0,7248 $
|0,00%
|15.11.23
|AMEX
|0,75 $
|0,00%
|25.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.