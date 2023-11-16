Das Instrument UH4 AU000000SAU3 SOUTHERN GOLD LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2023 The instrument UH4 AU000000SAU3 SOUTHERN GOLD LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2023