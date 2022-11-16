Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Renewables Infrastructure":
 Aktien    


Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - GG00BBHX2H91




16.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,59 € 1,56 € 0,03 € +1,92% 15.11./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BBHX2H91 A1W2S8 1,78 € 1,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,59 € +1,92%  15.11.22
München 1,56 € 0,00%  15.11.22
Frankfurt 1,53 € -0,65%  15.11.22
Stuttgart 1,52 € -0,65%  15.11.22
Düsseldorf 1,52 € -1,30%  15.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...