NCR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.10.2023 - US62886E1082
15.10.23 21:38
Das Instrument NCR1 US62886E1082 NCR CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.10.2023 The instrument NCR1 US62886E1082 NCR CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,23 $
|26,14 $
|0,09 $
|+0,34%
|13.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US62886E1082
|919692
|30,99 $
|18,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,71 €
|-0,48%
|13.10.23
|NYSE
|26,23 $
|+0,34%
|13.10.23
|Nasdaq
|26,23 $
|+0,33%
|13.10.23
|Berlin
|24,85 €
|-0,48%
|13.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|24,69 €
|-0,56%
|13.10.23
|AMEX
|26,20 $
|-1,24%
|13.10.23
|Stuttgart
|24,67 €
|-3,41%
|13.10.23
|München
|24,70 €
|-3,70%
|13.10.23
|Frankfurt
|24,68 €
|-3,74%
|13.10.23
