Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NCR":
 Aktien      Fonds    


NCR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.10.2023 - US62886E1082




15.10.23 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NCR1 US62886E1082 NCR CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.10.2023 The instrument NCR1 US62886E1082 NCR CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2023

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,23 $ 26,14 $ 0,09 $ +0,34% 13.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US62886E1082 919692 30,99 $ 18,06 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,71 € -0,48%  13.10.23
NYSE 26,23 $ +0,34%  13.10.23
Nasdaq 26,23 $ +0,33%  13.10.23
Berlin 24,85 € -0,48%  13.10.23
Düsseldorf 24,69 € -0,56%  13.10.23
AMEX 26,20 $ -1,24%  13.10.23
Stuttgart 24,67 € -3,41%  13.10.23
München 24,70 € -3,70%  13.10.23
Frankfurt 24,68 € -3,74%  13.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 NCR - eine aussichtsreiche Sho. 18.09.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...