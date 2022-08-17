Erweiterte Funktionen
Active Biotech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.08.2022 - SE0001137985
17.08.22 02:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 The instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0923 €
|0,0949 €
|-0,0026 €
|-2,74%
|16.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0001137985
|A0BLFX
|0,15 €
|0,070 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
