Das Instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2022 The instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2022