Li Ning - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.06.2022 - KYG5496K1242




17.06.22 00:09
Das Instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2022 The instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,527 € 7,96 € -0,433 € -5,44% 17.06./12:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG5496K1242 A0M0Z9 11,68 € 5,69 €
Tradegate (RT) 		7,757 € +3,08%  11:50
Düsseldorf 7,562 € +1,89%  11:00
Stuttgart 7,532 € +1,45%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,741 $ -0,64%  16.06.22
Berlin 7,60 € -1,57%  08:12
München 7,589 € -2,17%  08:00
Frankfurt 7,527 € -5,44%  09:05
