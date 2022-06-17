Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Li Ning":
Li Ning - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.06.2022 - KYG5496K1242
17.06.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2022 The instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,527 €
|7,96 €
|-0,433 €
|-5,44%
|17.06./12:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG5496K1242
|A0M0Z9
|11,68 €
|5,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,757 €
|+3,08%
|11:50
|Düsseldorf
|7,562 €
|+1,89%
|11:00
|Stuttgart
|7,532 €
|+1,45%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,741 $
|-0,64%
|16.06.22
|Berlin
|7,60 €
|-1,57%
|08:12
|München
|7,589 €
|-2,17%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|7,527 €
|-5,44%
|09:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|Nix zu Li Ning?
|11.10.13