Das Instrument EDW0 US2683981045 EDP RENOVAV. ADR /2 EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2023 The instrument EDW0 US2683981045 EDP RENOVAV. ADR /2 EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2023