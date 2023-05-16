Erweiterte Funktionen
EDP RENOVAV. ADR /2 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - US2683981045
15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EDW0 US2683981045 EDP RENOVAV. ADR /2 EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2023 The instrument EDW0 US2683981045 EDP RENOVAV. ADR /2 EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,60 €
|37,80 €
|0,80 €
|+2,12%
|15.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2683981045
|A14W17
|55,00 €
|36,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|38,60 €
|+2,12%
|15.05.23
= Realtime
