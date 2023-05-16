Erweiterte Funktionen



Haitong International Securities . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - BMG4232X1020




15.05.23 23:59
Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2023 The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0755 € 0,075 € 0,0005 € +0,67% 15.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG4232X1020 A1CV9E 0,15 € 0,071 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,082 € +24,24%  15.05.23
Stuttgart 0,0755 € +0,67%  15.05.23
