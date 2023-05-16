Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2023 The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2023