Haitong International Securities . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - BMG4232X1020
15.05.23 23:59
Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2023 The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0755 €
|0,075 €
|0,0005 €
|+0,67%
|15.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4232X1020
|A1CV9E
|0,15 €
|0,071 €
