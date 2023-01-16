Erweiterte Funktionen



15.01.23 22:36
Das Instrument 3PB CA74273V1067 PROBE METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2023 The instrument 3PB CA74273V1067 PROBE METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2023

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,35 $ 1,27 $ 0,08 $ +6,30% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA74273V1067 A14QJF 1,85 $ 0,78 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,16 € +2,65%  12.01.23
Stuttgart 1,16 € +6,42%  12.01.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,35 $ +6,30%  13.01.23
Frankfurt 1,11 € +5,71%  12.01.23
  = Realtime
