Das Instrument 3PB CA74273V1067 PROBE METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2023 The instrument 3PB CA74273V1067 PROBE METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2023