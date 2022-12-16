Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Awilco Drilling":
Awilco Drilling - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2022 - GB00B5LJSC86
16.12.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0AI GB00B5LJSC86 AWILCO DRILLING LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2022 The instrument 0AI GB00B5LJSC86 AWILCO DRILLING LS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,10 $
|0,175 $
|-0,075 $
|-42,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B5LJSC86
|A1JEML
|0,46 $
|0,00010 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,0974 €
|+1,25%
|15.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0826 €
|-0,72%
|15.12.22
|Berlin
|0,1185 €
|-6,32%
|15.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,10 $
|-42,86%
|12.12.22
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|272
|Awilco Drilling: Dividendenperle .
|25.04.21