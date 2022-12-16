Erweiterte Funktionen

Awilco Drilling - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2022 - GB00B5LJSC86




16.12.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0AI GB00B5LJSC86 AWILCO DRILLING LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2022 The instrument 0AI GB00B5LJSC86 AWILCO DRILLING LS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,10 $ 0,175 $ -0,075 $ -42,86% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B5LJSC86 A1JEML 0,46 $ 0,00010 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,0974 € +1,25%  15.12.22
Frankfurt 0,0826 € -0,72%  15.12.22
Berlin 0,1185 € -6,32%  15.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,10 $ -42,86%  12.12.22
