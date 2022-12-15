Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Awilco Drilling":
 Aktien    


Awilco Drilling - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2022 - GB00B5LJSC86




15.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0AI GB00B5LJSC86 AWILCO DRILLING LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2022 The instrument 0AI GB00B5LJSC86 AWILCO DRILLING LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2022

Aktuell
Börsenprofi kauft diese Aktie: Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,10 $ 0,175 $ -0,075 $ -42,86% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B5LJSC86 A1JEML 0,46 $ 0,00010 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0832 € +2,72%  14.12.22
Berlin 0,1265 € +0,80%  14.12.22
Stuttgart 0,0962 € -1,64%  14.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,10 $ -42,86%  12.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenguru steigt jetzt ein - Sensationelle 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diesen 795% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
272 Awilco Drilling: Dividendenperle . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...