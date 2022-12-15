Das Instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2022 The instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2022