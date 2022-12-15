Erweiterte Funktionen



Golden Rim Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2022 - AU000000GMR9




15.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2022 The instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2022

Aktuell
Börsenprofi kauft diese Aktie: Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,02 € 0,02 € -   € 0,00% 14.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GMR9 A0LGRE 0,029 € 0,020 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,018 € 0,00%  14.12.22
Stuttgart 0,02 € 0,00%  14.12.22
Berlin 0,0195 € 0,00%  14.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenguru steigt jetzt ein - Sensationelle 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diesen 795% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Highgrade Gold 57m at 23.3 g. 17.11.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...