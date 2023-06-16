Erweiterte Funktionen
Li Ning - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.06.2023 - KYG5496K1242
15.06.23 23:38
Das Instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 The instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,845 €
|5,464 €
|0,381 €
|+6,97%
|15.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG5496K1242
|A0M0Z9
|9,75 €
|4,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,845 €
|+6,97%
|15.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|5,814 €
|+9,18%
|15.06.23
|Berlin
|5,723 €
|+7,25%
|15.06.23
|München
|5,719 €
|+7,04%
|15.06.23
|Frankfurt
|5,787 €
|+6,16%
|15.06.23
|Stuttgart
|5,718 €
|+5,65%
|15.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,00 $
|-6,18%
|13.06.23
