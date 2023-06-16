Erweiterte Funktionen

Li Ning - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.06.2023 - KYG5496K1242




15.06.23 23:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 The instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,845 € 5,464 € 0,381 € +6,97% 15.06./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG5496K1242 A0M0Z9 9,75 € 4,96 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,845 € +6,97%  15.06.23
Düsseldorf 5,814 € +9,18%  15.06.23
Berlin 5,723 € +7,25%  15.06.23
München 5,719 € +7,04%  15.06.23
Frankfurt 5,787 € +6,16%  15.06.23
Stuttgart 5,718 € +5,65%  15.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,00 $ -6,18%  13.06.23
  = Realtime
