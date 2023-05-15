Das Instrument FKGD GB00BN0SMB92 CAPRICO.EN. LS-,016153846 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2023 The instrument FKGD GB00BN0SMB92 CAPRICO.EN. LS-,016153846 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2023