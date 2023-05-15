Erweiterte Funktionen
Cairn Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.05.2023 - GB00BN0SMB92
14.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FKGD GB00BN0SMB92 CAPRICO.EN. LS-,016153846 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2023 The instrument FKGD GB00BN0SMB92 CAPRICO.EN. LS-,016153846 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,435 €
|2,48 €
|-0,045 €
|-1,81%
|12.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BN0SMB92
|A2QJTR
|3,03 €
|2,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,435 €
|-1,81%
|12.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,80 $
|+1,63%
|04.05.23
|München
|2,55 €
|-0,58%
|12.05.23
|Frankfurt
|2,405 €
|-0,82%
|12.05.23
|Berlin
|2,405 €
|-0,82%
|12.05.23
|Stuttgart
|2,40 €
|-2,44%
|12.05.23
= Realtime
