BB HEALTHCA.TR.RED.LS-,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - GB00BZCNLL95
15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2023 The instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,72 €
|1,71 €
|0,01 €
|+0,58%
|14.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZCNLL95
|A2DHPK
|2,18 €
|1,51 €
= Realtime
