Das Instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2023 The instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2023