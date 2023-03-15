Erweiterte Funktionen

BB HEALTHCA.TR.RED.LS-,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - GB00BZCNLL95




15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2023 The instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,72 € 1,71 € 0,01 € +0,58% 14.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZCNLL95 A2DHPK 2,18 € 1,51 €
Stuttgart 1,72 € +0,58%  14.03.23
Frankfurt 1,75 € +0,57%  14.03.23
