Jardine Matheson - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - BMG507361001




15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2023 The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,14 € 45,10 € 0,04 € +0,09% 14.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG507361001 869042 58,05 € 44,32 €
Tradegate (RT) 		45,14 € +0,09%  14.03.23
Düsseldorf 44,36 € +0,86%  14.03.23
Frankfurt 44,72 € +0,68%  14.03.23
Stuttgart 44,70 € +0,68%  14.03.23
München 45,04 € +0,04%  14.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 47,80 $ -0,13%  14.03.23
Berlin 44,94 € -0,18%  14.03.23
