Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2023 The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2023