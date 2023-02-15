Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2023 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2023