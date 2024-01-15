Erweiterte Funktionen
Safeguard Scientifics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.01.2024 - US7864492076
14.01.24 22:51
Das Instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024 The instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7263 $
|0,73 $
|-0,0037 $
|-0,51%
|12.01./22:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7864492076
|A0YAM0
|3,25 $
|0,70 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
