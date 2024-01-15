Erweiterte Funktionen



14.01.24 22:51
Das Instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024 The instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,7263 $ 0,73 $ -0,0037 $ -0,51% 12.01./22:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7864492076 A0YAM0 3,25 $ 0,70 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 0,89 $ 0,00%  29.12.23
AMEX 1,01 $ 0,00%  27.12.23
Nasdaq 0,7263 $ -0,51%  12.01.24
Frankfurt 0,64 € -1,54%  12.01.24
München 0,64 € -1,54%  12.01.24
Stuttgart 0,64 € -1,54%  12.01.24
  = Realtime
