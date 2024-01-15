Das Instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024 The instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024