Das Instrument OPA0 US6872941082 ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.12.2023 The instrument OPA0 US6872941082 ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2023