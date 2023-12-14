Erweiterte Funktionen



ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.12.2023 - US6872941082




14.12.23 00:57
Das Instrument OPA0 US6872941082 ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.12.2023 The instrument OPA0 US6872941082 ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,80 € 6,80 € -   € 0,00% 13.12./00:02
 
ISIN WKN
US6872941082 A3DFJ9
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,80 € 0,00%  26.10.22
  = Realtime
