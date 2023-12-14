Erweiterte Funktionen
ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.12.2023 - US6872941082
14.12.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OPA0 US6872941082 ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.12.2023 The instrument OPA0 US6872941082 ORPEA UNSP.ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,80 €
|6,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.12./00:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|US6872941082
|A3DFJ9
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|6,80 €
|0,00%
|26.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.