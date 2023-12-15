Erweiterte Funktionen



UBS-ETF Markit iBoxx Liquid C. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.12.2023 - LU0721553864




15.12.23 00:50
Das Instrument LU0721553864 BS(L)FS-BB EO ALCRP.EOAD ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2023 The instrument LU0721553864 BS(L)FS-BB EO ALCRP.EOAD ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
92,0161 € -   € -   € - 14.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0721553864 A1JRDL 93,68 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		92,0161 € 28.11.23
Düsseldorf 93,466 € 0,00%  01.12.23
Frankfurt 93,466 € 0,00%  01.12.23
Hamburg 93,40 € 0,00%  04.12.23
Berlin 93,694 € 0,00%  04.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 93,46 € 0,00%  04.12.23
Hannover 92,87 € -0,10%  01.12.23
