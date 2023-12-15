Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF Markit iBoxx Liquid C. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.12.2023 - LU0721553864
15.12.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LU0721553864 BS(L)FS-BB EO ALCRP.EOAD ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2023 The instrument LU0721553864 BS(L)FS-BB EO ALCRP.EOAD ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,0161 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|14.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0721553864
|A1JRDL
|93,68 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,0161 €
|-
|28.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|93,466 €
|0,00%
|01.12.23
|Frankfurt
|93,466 €
|0,00%
|01.12.23
|Hamburg
|93,40 €
|0,00%
|04.12.23
|Berlin
|93,694 €
|0,00%
|04.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|93,46 €
|0,00%
|04.12.23
|Hannover
|92,87 €
|-0,10%
|01.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
