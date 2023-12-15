Erweiterte Funktionen
Coastal Greenland - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.12.2023 - BMG2239B1239
15.12.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CGR BMG2239B1239 COASTAL GREENLAND HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2023 The instrument CGR BMG2239B1239 COASTAL GREENLAND HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0015 €
|0,0015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2239B1239
|121823
|0,0040 €
|0,0010 €
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|BMG2239B1239
|06.04.06