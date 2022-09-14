Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unite Group":
Unite Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.09.2022 - GB0006928617
14.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022 The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,15 $
|13,471 $
|-1,321 $
|-9,81%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006928617
|634811
|15,71 $
|12,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,2907 €
|+3,12%
|30.08.22
|München
|11,90 €
|+1,71%
|13.09.22
|Frankfurt
|11,90 €
|+0,85%
|13.09.22
|Berlin
|12,00 €
|-3,23%
|13.09.22
|Stuttgart
|11,70 €
|-3,31%
|13.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,15 $
|-9,81%
|01.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.