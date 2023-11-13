Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-South Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.11.2023 - CA24378W1032
12.11.23 22:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DSD CA24378W1032 DEEP-SOUTH RES.INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.11.2023 The instrument DSD CA24378W1032 DEEP-SOUTH RES.INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0575 €
|0,032 €
|0,0255 €
|+79,69%
|10.11./08:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA24378W1032
|A2DGWF
|0,090 €
|0,025 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,0575 €
|+79,69%
|10.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,03705 $
|+13,65%
|24.10.23
|Stuttgart
|0,028 €
|0,00%
|09.11.23
|Frankfurt
|0,01 €
|-47,37%
|10.11.23
= Realtime
