Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-South Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.11.2023 - CA24378W1032




12.11.23 22:13
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DSD CA24378W1032 DEEP-SOUTH RES.INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.11.2023 The instrument DSD CA24378W1032 DEEP-SOUTH RES.INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Riesiges Lithium-Vorkommen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
Neuer 264% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0575 € 0,032 € 0,0255 € +79,69% 10.11./08:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA24378W1032 A2DGWF 0,090 € 0,025 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0575 € +79,69%  10.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,03705 $ +13,65%  24.10.23
Stuttgart 0,028 € 0,00%  09.11.23
Frankfurt 0,01 € -47,37%  10.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Heute Aktienkonsolidierung 9 zu 1 - Jetzt einsteigen. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...