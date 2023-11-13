Das Instrument DSD CA24378W1032 DEEP-SOUTH RES.INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.11.2023 The instrument DSD CA24378W1032 DEEP-SOUTH RES.INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2023