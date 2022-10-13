Erweiterte Funktionen
Feedback - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.10.2022 - GB0003340550
12.10.22 23:58
Das Instrument GZM GB0003340550 FEEDBACK PLC LS-,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2022 The instrument GZM GB0003340550 FEEDBACK PLC LS-,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0035 €
|0,0035 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.01./19:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003340550
|A0B6UQ
|0,013 €
|0,0030 €
