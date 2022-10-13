Erweiterte Funktionen

Feedback - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.10.2022 - GB0003340550




12.10.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GZM GB0003340550 FEEDBACK PLC LS-,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2022 The instrument GZM GB0003340550 FEEDBACK PLC LS-,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0035 € 0,0035 € -   € 0,00% 14.01./19:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003340550 A0B6UQ 0,013 € 0,0030 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  12.10.22
Stuttgart 0,0015 € 0,00%  12.10.22
Berlin 0,0035 € 0,00%  12.10.22
