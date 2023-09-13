Erweiterte Funktionen



EGDON RESOURCES PLCLS0,. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.09.2023 - GB00B28YML29




12.09.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4ED GB00B28YML29 EGDON RESOURCES PLCLS0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.09.2023 The instrument 4ED GB00B28YML29 EGDON RESOURCES PLCLS0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2023

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0445 € 0,044 € 0,0005 € +1,14% 26.01./11:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B28YML29 A0M7NX 0,086 € 0,022 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0445 € +1,14%  12.09.23
Frankfurt 0,0405 € 0,00%  12.09.23
Stuttgart 0,0475 € 0,00%  12.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 516% Drohnen Aktientip mit Riesendeal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...