Das Instrument 4ED GB00B28YML29 EGDON RESOURCES PLCLS0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.09.2023 The instrument 4ED GB00B28YML29 EGDON RESOURCES PLCLS0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2023