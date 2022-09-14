Erweiterte Funktionen
Deltic Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.09.2022 - GB00B6SYKF01
14.09.22 00:05
Das Instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 The instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0455 €
|0,0455 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B6SYKF01
|A1JYS0
|0,048 €
|0,028 €
= Realtime
