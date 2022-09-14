Erweiterte Funktionen

Deltic Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.09.2022 - GB00B6SYKF01




14.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 The instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0455 € 0,0455 € -   € 0,00% 13.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B6SYKF01 A1JYS0 0,048 € 0,028 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,0455 € 0,00%  13.09.22
Stuttgart 0,0395 € -1,25%  13.09.22
Frankfurt 0,038 € -3,80%  13.09.22
Berlin 0,043 € -5,49%  13.09.22
