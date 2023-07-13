Das Instrument P5HH CA92838A1021 VISIONARY GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.07.2023 The instrument P5HH CA92838A1021 VISIONARY GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2023