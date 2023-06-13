Erweiterte Funktionen
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.06.2023 - BMG162501057
13.06.23 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9JG0 BMG162501057 BROOKFIELD REINSURA. A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.06.2023 The instrument 9JG0 BMG162501057 BROOKFIELD REINSURA. A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,47 $
|32,47 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG162501057
|A3D3UX
|54,13 $
|28,33 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.