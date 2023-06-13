Das Instrument 9JG0 BMG162501057 BROOKFIELD REINSURA. A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.06.2023 The instrument 9JG0 BMG162501057 BROOKFIELD REINSURA. A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.06.2023