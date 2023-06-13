Erweiterte Funktionen



13.06.23 00:22
Das Instrument 9JG0 BMG162501057 BROOKFIELD REINSURA. A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.06.2023 The instrument 9JG0 BMG162501057 BROOKFIELD REINSURA. A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,47 $ 32,47 $ -   $ 0,00% 12.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG162501057 A3D3UX 54,13 $ 28,33 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 28,40 € +0,71%  12.06.23
München 29,80 € 0,00%  12.06.23
NYSE 32,47 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 32,47 $ 0,00%  12.06.23
Stuttgart 29,00 € -0,68%  12.06.23
AMEX 30,52 $ -4,24%  25.05.23
