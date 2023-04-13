Erweiterte Funktionen



Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.04.2023 - BMG2442N1048




13.04.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2023 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2023

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5625 € 0,5725 € -0,01 € -1,75% 13.04./09:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2442N1048 897981 0,76 € 0,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,589 € +1,82%  08:29
München 0,5705 € 0,00%  08:44
Frankfurt 0,5655 € -0,79%  09:05
Berlin 0,562 € -1,23%  08:08
Hamburg 0,562 € -1,40%  08:19
Hannover 0,562 € -1,40%  08:19
Stuttgart 0,5625 € -1,75%  08:12
Düsseldorf 0,5605 € -1,92%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,6063 $ -13,30%  06.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Cosco Shipping Ports - Postcor. 25.04.21
6 897981 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...