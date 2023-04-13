Erweiterte Funktionen
Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.04.2023 - BMG2442N1048
13.04.23 00:04
Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2023 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5625 €
|0,5725 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,75%
|13.04./09:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2442N1048
|897981
|0,76 €
|0,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,589 €
|+1,82%
|08:29
|München
|0,5705 €
|0,00%
|08:44
|Frankfurt
|0,5655 €
|-0,79%
|09:05
|Berlin
|0,562 €
|-1,23%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|0,562 €
|-1,40%
|08:19
|Hannover
|0,562 €
|-1,40%
|08:19
|Stuttgart
|0,5625 €
|-1,75%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|0,5605 €
|-1,92%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,6063 $
|-13,30%
|06.04.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Cosco Shipping Ports - Postcor.
|25.04.21
|6
|897981
|25.04.21