Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2023 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2023