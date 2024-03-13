Das Instrument 9XB GB00BKPGBB09 FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2024 The instrument 9XB GB00BKPGBB09 FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2024