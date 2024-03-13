Erweiterte Funktionen
FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - GB00BKPGBB09
13.03.24 00:53
Das Instrument 9XB GB00BKPGBB09 FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2024 The instrument 9XB GB00BKPGBB09 FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,306 €
|0,306 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKPGBB09
|A3CVQB
|0,40 €
|0,26 €
Aktuell
