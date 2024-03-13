Erweiterte Funktionen



FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - GB00BKPGBB09




13.03.24 00:53
Das Instrument 9XB GB00BKPGBB09 FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2024 The instrument 9XB GB00BKPGBB09 FORWARD PARTN.GRP.LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,306 € 0,306 € -   € 0,00% 12.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKPGBB09 A3CVQB 0,40 € 0,26 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,306 € 0,00%  12.03.24
Frankfurt 0,31 € -0,64%  12.03.24
  = Realtime
