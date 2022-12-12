Erweiterte Funktionen

Barloworld - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.12.2022 - ZAE000026639




11.12.22 22:39
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BRL1 ZAE000026639 BARLOWORLD RC-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022 The instrument BRL1 ZAE000026639 BARLOWORLD RC-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,05 € 5,95 € 0,10 € +1,68% 09.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000026639 854646 8,65 € 4,84 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,80 € +3,57%  09.12.22
München 5,80 € +1,75%  09.12.22
Berlin 6,05 € +1,68%  09.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,85 $ 0,00%  17.11.22
