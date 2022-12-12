Erweiterte Funktionen
Barloworld - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.12.2022 - ZAE000026639
11.12.22 22:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BRL1 ZAE000026639 BARLOWORLD RC-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022 The instrument BRL1 ZAE000026639 BARLOWORLD RC-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,05 €
|5,95 €
|0,10 €
|+1,68%
|09.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000026639
|854646
|8,65 €
|4,84 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|5,80 €
|+3,57%
|09.12.22
|München
|5,80 €
|+1,75%
|09.12.22
|Berlin
|6,05 €
|+1,68%
|09.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,85 $
|0,00%
|17.11.22
= Realtime
