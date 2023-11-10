Das Instrument MKC SE0009268154 AAC CLYDE SPACE AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023 The instrument MKC SE0009268154 AAC CLYDE SPACE AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023