Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ergomed":
 Aktien    


Ergomed - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.11.2023 - GB00BN7ZCY67




10.11.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 2EM GB00BN7ZCY67 ERGOMED PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023 The instrument 2EM GB00BN7ZCY67 ERGOMED PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023

Aktuell
Riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
292% Lithium Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,40 € 15,46 € -0,06 € -0,39% 09.11./21:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BN7ZCY67 A117XM 16,04 € 10,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,40 € -0,39%  09.11.23
München 15,44 € 0,00%  09.11.23
Düsseldorf 15,30 € -0,13%  08.11.23
Frankfurt 14,68 € -0,14%  09.11.23
Stuttgart 15,18 € -0,26%  09.11.23
Berlin 15,36 € -0,65%  09.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Globaler Lizenzdeal in Kürze - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
125 Ergomed Aktie - WKN: A117X. 04.09.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...