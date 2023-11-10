Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument 2EM GB00BN7ZCY67 ERGOMED PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023 The instrument 2EM GB00BN7ZCY67 ERGOMED PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,40 €
|15,46 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,39%
|09.11./21:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BN7ZCY67
|A117XM
|16,04 €
|10,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,40 €
|-0,39%
|09.11.23
|München
|15,44 €
|0,00%
|09.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|15,30 €
|-0,13%
|08.11.23
|Frankfurt
|14,68 €
|-0,14%
|09.11.23
|Stuttgart
|15,18 €
|-0,26%
|09.11.23
|Berlin
|15,36 €
|-0,65%
|09.11.23
