CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.10.2023 - SE0009190192




11.10.23 23:38
Das Instrument 1DA SE0009190192 CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.10.2023 The instrument 1DA SE0009190192 CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.10.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,668 € 0,65 € 0,018 € +2,77% 11.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0009190192 A2ATW1 2,19 € 0,62 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,668 € +2,77%  11.10.23
Frankfurt 1,096 € 0,00%  19.09.23
München 0,683 € 0,00%  11.10.23
  = Realtime
