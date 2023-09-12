Erweiterte Funktionen
Living Cell Technologies - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.09.2023 - AU000000LCT6
11.09.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.09.2023 The instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0063 $
|0,0062 $
|0,0001 $
|+1,61%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LCT6
|A0B5ZQ
|0,015 $
|0,0045 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0063 $
|+1,61%
|25.08.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0065 €
|0,00%
|11.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0065 €
|0,00%
|08.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.