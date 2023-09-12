Erweiterte Funktionen



Living Cell Technologies - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.09.2023 - AU000000LCT6




11.09.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.09.2023 The instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2023

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0063 $ 0,0062 $ 0,0001 $ +1,61% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LCT6 A0B5ZQ 0,015 $ 0,0045 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0063 $ +1,61%  25.08.23
Frankfurt 0,0065 € 0,00%  11.09.23
Stuttgart 0,0065 € 0,00%  08.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 402% Drone Hot Stock erhält Vorbestellung nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...