Das Instrument 2HJ SE0004019545 BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.09.2022 The instrument 2HJ SE0004019545 BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2022