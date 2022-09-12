Erweiterte Funktionen



Brookfield Asset Management R. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.09.2022 - BMG161691073




11.09.22 21:57
Das Instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.09.2022 The instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,34 $ 49,08 $ 1,26 $ +2,57% 02.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG161691073 A3CR5H 64,08 $ 42,55 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 50,34 $ +2,57%  09.09.22
Stuttgart 49,60 € +2,06%  09.09.22
Nasdaq 50,27 $ +2,03%  09.09.22
Frankfurt 46,40 € +0,87%  09.09.22
München 48,60 € +0,83%  09.09.22
AMEX 52,67 $ 0,00%  17.08.22
  = Realtime
