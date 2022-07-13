Erweiterte Funktionen
Mobile TeleSystems ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.07.2022 - US6074091090
13.07.22 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2022 The instrument US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,30 €
|-32,38%
|28.02.22
|Frankfurt
|5,25 €
|0,00%
|25.02.22
|München
|4,20 €
|0,00%
|28.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
