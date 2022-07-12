Erweiterte Funktionen



Mobile TeleSystems ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.07.2022 - US6074091090




12.07.22 00:20
Das Instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2022 The instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022

