Das Instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2022 The instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022